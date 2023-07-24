The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has released the admit card for the Presidency University Master Degree Entrance Test (PUMDET 2023). Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website wbjeeb.nic.in.

PUMDET 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on July 30 at 12 noon.

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) will conduct OMR based entrance test (PUMDET-2023) and counselling for admission to various Postgraduate (M.A./M. Sc) Courses in Presidency University for the academic session 2023-24.

Steps to download PUMDET admit card 2023

Visit the official website wbjeeb.nic.in On the homepage, click on PUMDET admit card 2023 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

