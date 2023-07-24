WBJEE PUMDET 2023 admit card released; here’s download link
Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website wbjeeb.nic.in.
The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has released the admit card for the Presidency University Master Degree Entrance Test (PUMDET 2023). Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website wbjeeb.nic.in.
PUMDET 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on July 30 at 12 noon.
West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) will conduct OMR based entrance test (PUMDET-2023) and counselling for admission to various Postgraduate (M.A./M. Sc) Courses in Presidency University for the academic session 2023-24.
Steps to download PUMDET admit card 2023
- Visit the official website wbjeeb.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on PUMDET admit card 2023 link
- Key in your login details and submit
- Check and download the admit card
- Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to download PUMDET admit card 2023.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.