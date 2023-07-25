The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the exam city intimation slip for the All India Council for Technical Education Recruitment Exam Non-Teaching Posts 2023. Eligible candidates can download the exam city slip from the official website recruitment.nta.nic.in.

The recruitment exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 1 and 2, 2023.

The CBT question paper will be bilingual (English and Hindi) for General Awareness, Reasoning Ability, Mathematical Ability, and Computer Awareness. Test of language (English or Hindi) will be as per the choice of the candidates. On the day of the examination before starting the CBT candidates will be given the option to choose the medium of examination i.e. Hindi or English, reads the notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 46 vacancies, of which 10 vacancies are for the post of Accountant/Office Superintendent cum Accountant, 1 for Junior Hindi Translator, 3 for Assistant, 21 for Data Entry Operator – Grade III, and 11 for Lower Division Clerk.

Steps to download the city intimation slip

Visit the official website recruitment.nta.nic.in Click on City Intimation Slip link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the exam city slip Take a printout for future reference

