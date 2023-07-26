The Andhra Pradesh Medical Recruitment Board (APMSRB) has deferred the deadline for submission of online applications to the post of Assistant Professor in the government medical colleges and Teaching Hospitals under the Directorate of Medical Education. Eligible candidates can now apply for the vacancies on the official website dme.ap.nic.in till July 29. Earlier, the deadline was July 26.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 590 vacancies of Assistant Professors in the APMSRB.

Here’s the deferment notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Candidates should not be above the age of 42 years as on July 14, 2023. Upper age limit relaxations applicable to reserved category candidates.

Qualification: A candidates must (i) be a local citizen of Andhra Pradesh (ii) must have a Masters in Science or PG degree in the relevant fields. More details on post-wise eligibility available in the official notification.

Candidates can find information on pay scale, educational qualifications, reservations/relaxations, candidature and other details in the official notification below:

Here’s the APMSRB recruitment notification 2023.

Application Fee

Candidates belonging to General/other categories have to pay an application fee or Rs 1000 while BC/ SC/ EWS/ ST/ or persons with disabilities category candidates have to pay Rs 500.

Steps to apply for APMSRB vacancies

Visit the official website dme.ap.nic.in Click on the application link for Assistant Professor vacancies (Advt number 02/2023) Register using your email id and login Fill in the application form, upload relevant documents and pay the fee Submit and download the completed form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Assistant Professor recruitment 2023.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website link here.