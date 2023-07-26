The University Grants Commission (UGC) has announced the results for the UGC NET June 2023 exam today, July 26. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their score card from the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The UGC NET Phase I exam was conducted from June 13 to 17 and Phase II was held from June 19 to 22 for 6,39,069 candidates.

The UGC NET provisional answer keys were released on July 6 and objections were allowed till July 8. The final answer key is prepared taking the objections into consideration and used to calculate the final results. The final answer key is expected to be released by the Commission shortly.

Steps to download UGC NET scorecard 2023

Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on the download link for UGC NET June Result 2023 Key in your application details and submit UGC NET results 2023 will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download UGC NET June results 2023.

Furthermore, the NTA has also declared the results and final answer key for the CSIR UGC NET December-2022 / June-2023 examination yesterday. Eligible candidates can download the results from the official website csirnet.nta.nic.in.

