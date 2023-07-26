Today, July 26, is the last date to apply for the post of Ayurved Medical Officer (AMO) at the Rajasthan Ayurveda Department. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in. Earlier, the deadline was July 20.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 652 AMO posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 20 years to 45 years as on January 1, 2024. Upper age relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: A bachelor’s degree in Ayurved from a University established by law in India or equivalent and recognised under Indian Medicine Central Council Act, 1970.

Application Fee

The applicants from the general category are required to pay the fee of Rs 600, whereas Rs 400 is applicable to reserved category/PwD category candidates.

Candidates can check the detailed eligibility criteria, reservations/relaxations, detailed application process, pay scale and other information on the official recruitment notification below:

Here’s AMO recruitment notification 2023.

Steps to apply for Ayurved Medical Officer posts

Visit the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on the AMO application link Go to registration and complete SSO registration Login and apply for the desired post Fill up the application form, upload documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout

Direct link to apply for Rajasthan AMO posts 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.