Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the result of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon posts included in the Tamil Nadu Animal Husbandry Service. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website tnpsc.gov.in.

As per the notification, a total of 1475 candidates have been declared qualified to appear for the onscreen certificate verification. The Onscreen Certificate Verification will be done based on the documents already uploaded by the candidates at the time of submission of the online application.

The recruitment examination (computer-based test) is scheduled to be conducted on March 15, 2022, in two shifts — 9.30 AM to 12.30 PM and 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 731 vacancies.

Steps to download VAS result 2023

Visit the official website tnpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on VAS result 2023 link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download VAS result 2023.

Selection Process

Selection will be made in two successive stages i.e., (i) Examination (Computer Based Test Method) and (ii) Oral Test in the shape of an interview. The final selection will be made on the basis of the total marks obtained by the applicants at the CBT examination and oral test taken together subject to the rule of reservation of appointments. Applicants’ appearance in the CBT examination and oral test is compulsory.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.