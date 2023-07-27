Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has commenced the online application process for the Assistant (Main) Competitive Examination 2022. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in till August 16, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 44 vacancies.

Candidates can check the age limit, educational qualification, exam syllabus, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 750, whereas Rs 200 is applicable to SC/ST/Female candidates/PwD category candidates.

Steps to apply for Asst Mains 2022 exam

Visit the official website onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in Go to the Login section and sign in using User ID and password Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit Check and download the form Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.