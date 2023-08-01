Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) will today, August 1, close the online application window for recruitment to the posts of Auditor and Assistant Accountant. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website upsssc.gov.in. The correction window will remain open till August 8.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 530 posts, of which 529 vacancies are for the post of Auditor and 1 for Assistant Accountant.

Candidates can check the age limit, educational qualification, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs 25 for application.

Steps to apply for UPSSSC Auditor vacancy 2023

Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the live advertisements link Click on the application link under Advertisement Number: 05-Exam/2023 Login and register using your PET exam details Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for UPSSSC recruitment 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.