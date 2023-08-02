The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the provisional answer key for the Accountant exam 2022 under the Housing and Urban Development department. Eligible candidates can download the answer keys from the official website ossc.gov.in.

The Preliminary exam (OMR Mode) was conducted on July 30 from 10.00 AM to 12 noon. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 65 Accountant posts under the Housing and Urban Development Department, Govt. of Odisha.

Candidates will be allowed to raise objections (if any) against the released key by submitting the objection along with documentary evidence on the official website ossc.gov.in prior to August 4, 2023.

Steps to download OSSC Accountant 2022 answer key

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on Login Key in your credentials and submit Check and download the answer key Raise objections, if any

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Preliminary examination, Main examination and Certificate Verification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.