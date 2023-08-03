The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the official notification for the Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2023. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website ssc.nic.in till August 23 upto 11.00 PM.

Candidates will be able to make changes to their application forms on August 24 and 25, 2023. The computer based exam is scheduled to be conducted in October 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1207 posts, of which, 93 vacancies are for the Stenographer Grade C and 1114 for Stenographer Grade D.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit as on August 1, 2023:

Stenographer Grade C: 18 years to 30 years. Upper age relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Stenographer Grade D: 18 years to 27 years. Upper age relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Candidates must have passed 12th standard or equivalent examination from a recognized Board or University. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved category will have to pay a fee of Rs 100, whereas women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) and Ex-Servicemen eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee.

Steps to apply for Steno Grade C, D posts

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in On the homepage, go to the registration link Register and login to apply Fill in the details, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.