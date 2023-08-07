The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the admit card for the Main examination for the HCS (Executive Branch) & other Allied Services 2022 today, August 7. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website hpsc.gov.in.

The Main exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 12 and 13 — from 8.30 AM to 11.30 AM and from 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM.

The HPSC HCS recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 95 vacancies.

Direct link to the list of candidates shortlisted for the Main exam.

Steps to download HCS Main admit card 2023



Visit the official website hpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on admit card link for HCS (Ex. Br.) & other Allied Services Main Exam 2022 Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download HPSC admit card 2023.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary Examination (May 2023), the Main written examination (likely to be conducted in July/August 2023), and the Personality Test/ Viva- Voce.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.