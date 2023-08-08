The Institute of Chartered Accountants India (ICAI) has announced the result of the CA Foundation exam. Candidates who appeared for the June exam can check and download their results from the official website icai.org.

The ICAI CA Foundation June exam was conducted from June 24 to 30, 2023 at test centres across the country.

Steps to check CA Foundation June exam result 2023

Visit the official website icai.org Once live, click on the check result link Login using your registration number and roll number CA Foundation June 2023 results will appear on the screen Check and download your results Take a printout for future reference

