The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final result of the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2022. Candidates can download their results from the official website ssc.nic.in.

The applicants have been provisionally shortlisted for the document verification and subsequent appointment.

“If a candidate does not receive any correspondence from the concerned allocated User Department within a period of six months from declaration of the final result, he/she must communicate immediately thereafter with the concerned User Department. Further, the Commission will not, in any circumstances, entertain any correspondences regarding Document Verification/appointment formalities from the shortlisted candidates,” reads the notification.

Steps to download CHSL final result 2023

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in On the homepage, go to the Result tab Click on the CHSL final result link The result will appear on the screen Download the result and take a printout for future reference



