Andhra Pradesh Department of Technical Education has released the revised schedule for AP EAMCET counselling 2023. Registered candidates can check the AP EAMCET revised schedule at the official website eapcet-sche.aptonline.in.

As per the revised schedule, the web option entry link was activated on August 7. The last date to complete web option entry process is August 14, 2023. Candidates will be able to make changes to the selected web options on August 16. The seat allotment result will be announced on August 23, 2023. The self joining and reporting at college will be done from August 23 to August 31, 2023. The classwork will commence from August 31, 2023. Earlier, the web option entry by registered candidates was supposed to be conducted between August 3 to 8.

Here’s the revised schedule for AP EAMCET 2023.

Steps to select AP EAMCET web options 2023



Visit official website eapcet-sche.aptonline.in On the homepage, click on the ‘Web option’ link

Login using AP EAPCET Hall Ticket and Date Of Birth Arrange web options by preference and priority Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to choose web options for AP EAMCET 2023.

“This counselling round is conducted for candidates who want to take admission to B.E/B.Tech Courses in (i) University & Private Engineering Colleges and (ii) Private Universities colleges under Convenor quota in the State of Andhra Pradesh for the academic year 2023-24,” reports Hindustan Times.

For further information, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.