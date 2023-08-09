Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) will release the admit card for the Assistant Executive Engineers in various Engineering services soon. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website psc.ap.gov.in.

Candidates are requested to download their hall tickets before August 18 (21.00 hrs). The exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 21 and 22 FN and AN, read the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 23 AEE vacancies in various departments.

Steps to download AEE admit card

Visit the official website psc.ap.gov.in On the homepage, click on hall ticket link for Junior Assistant post

Key in your User ID and password to login

The APPSC Group 4 Mains hall ticket will appear on screen

Download and take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The selection to the post shall be on the basis of a written examination in Computer Based Recruitment Test mode conducted by the Commission.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.