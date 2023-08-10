Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released the Main exam schedule for the post of Sub-Inspector Prohibition in Prohibition, Excise and Registration Dept. and Sub Divisional Fire Station Officer in Bihar Fire Services. As per the notification, the exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 3, 2023. The exam will be held in two shifts—10.00 AM to 12 noon and 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM.

Eligible candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website bpssc.bih.nic.in from August 16 onwards.

Candidates unable to download their hall ticket can get a duplicate e-admit card from Commission’s Officer 5, Harding Road, Patna - 800001, reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 64 posts, of which 11 vacancies are for the post of Sub Inspector, Prohibition in Prohibition, Excise and Registration Department and 53 vacancies for Sub-Divisional Fire Station Officer in Bihar Fire Services, Home department (Police).

Selection Process

Candidates who qualify the Preliminary exam will be shortlisted for the Main exams based on Merit and the final shortlisted candidates will be called for the Physical tests.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.