Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has deferred the application correction deadline for the Jharkhand General Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination (JGGLCCE 2023). Eligible candidates can make changes to their application forms on the official website jssc.nic.in till August 11.

Earlier, the form correction deadline was August 9. The registration process concluded on August 3, 2023.

The JGGLCCE is being conducted to fill up a total of 2017 vacancies in various departments.

Vacancy Details

Assistant Branch Officer: 863

Junior Secretariat Assistant: 335

Block Supply Officer: 252

Labour Enforcement Officer: 182

Planning Assistant: 5

Block Welfare Officer: 195

Regional Officer: 185

Steps to make changes to CGL 2023 form



Visit the official website jssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on JGGLCCE 2023 application correction window

Make changes and submit the form Check and download the form Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The selection under JSSC CGL Selection Process will comprise of a Preliminary examination, Main examination and Document verification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.