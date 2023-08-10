The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that it will be conducting a common National Level Ph.D entrance test for admissions to Delhi University (DU), Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Banaras Hindu University (BHU) and Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU) today, August 10. Candidates can register for the entrance exam for Ph.D courses in these universities by visiting the official website phd-entrance.samarth.ac.in till September 8.

“Information about the eligibility, scheme of exam, exam centers, exam timings, exam fee, procedure for applying etc. are contained in the Information Bulletin hosted on the website of NTA https://phd-entrance.samarth.ac.in/,” reads the official notification.

Steps to apply for PhD entrance test 2023

Visit the official website phd-entrance.samarth.ac.in On the homepage, click on the ‘Candidate login’ section Login/register using your email address Fill out the form, select the university, upload documents and submit Download the form and take a printout

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.