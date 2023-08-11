JSSC CGL 2023 registration deadline deferred till August 15; apply now at jssc.nic.in
Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website jssc.nic.in till August 15.
Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has deferred the online application deadline for the Jharkhand General Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination (JGGLCCE 2023). Eligible candidates can now apply for the exam on the official website jssc.nic.in till August 15.
Earlier, the application deadline was August 3, 2023.
The applicants will be able to make changes to their forms from August 21 to 23, 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2017 vacancies in various departments.
Vacancy Details
- Assistant Branch Officer: 863
- Junior Secretariat Assistant: 335
- Block Supply Officer: 252
- Labour Enforcement Officer: 182
- Planning Assistant: 5
- Block Welfare Officer: 195
- Regional Officer: 185
Here’s JSSC CGL notification 2023.
Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit: 21 years to 35 years as on August 1, 2023. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved categories.
Educational Qualification: Candidates should possess a graduate degree or equivalent from a recognised University.
Application Fee
The applicants from the Unreserved/EWS/EBC-I/BC-II category will have to pay the fee of Rs 100, whereas Rs 50 is applicable to SC/ST category candidates.
Steps to apply for JSSC JGGLCCE 2023
- Visit the official website jssc.nic.in
- On the homepage, click the link for Applications
- Now click on the apply link for JGGLCCE-2023
- Fill in the step 1 registration form and click proceed
- Key in the necessary details and submit
Direct link to apply for JSSC JGGLCEE 2023.
Selection Process
The selection under JSSC CGL Selection Process will comprise of a Preliminary examination, Main examination and Document verification.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.