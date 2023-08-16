Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has commenced the online application correction process for the Group-III Services in different departments. Eligible candidates can make changes to their application forms at tspsc.gov.in from August 16 (10.00 AM) to August 21 (5.00 PM) only.

“Candidates are informed that this Edit option will be considered strictly for one time only. Hence, the candidate should be careful while using edit option, as this data will be considered up to final selection,” reads the notification.

The TSPSC Group 3 recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1365 vacancies.

Steps to make changes to Group 3 application forms

Visit the official website tspsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on Group 3 application correction window Key in your login details and submit Make the necessary changes and submit the form Download and take a printout for future reference

