The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2024). Interested candidates will be able to apply for the exam on the official website gate2024.iisc.ac.in. The registration window is likely to open from August 24 to September 29, 2023.

The applicants will be able to make changes to their application forms from November 7 to 11, 2023. GATE 2024 is scheduled to be conducted on February 3, 4, 10, and 11, 2024. The applicants will be able to download their hall tickets from January 3, 2024, onwards.

The results are likely to release on March 16, 2024.

Candidates can check the registration details, eligibility criteria, exam cities, and other details available on the official website.

Application Fee

The female candidates of SC/ST/PwD category will have to pay the fee of Rs 900 (per test paper), whereas all other candidates including foreign nationals will have to pay the fee of Rs 1800 (per test paper).

About GATE

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national-level examination that assesses candidates for comprehensive understanding in various undergraduate-level subjects in Engineering/ Technology/ Science/ Architecture/ Humanities for admission to various Master’s and Doctoral Programs and Recruitment by some Public Sector Undertakings.