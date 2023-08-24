The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has announced the results for Round 1 seat allotment of B.Sc Paramedical counselling 2023. Candidates who registered for the admission process can check the outcome of the counselling process on the official website aiimsexams.ac.in.

The Counselling process for the AIIMS B.Sc Paramedical commenced on August 14. There are a total of 171 paramedical seats in AIIMS. This excludes the 571 seats B.Sc (Hons) Nursing seats offered by the institute.

“All candidates who have been allotted a seat (AIIMS & Subject/Specialty) in the 1st Round of Online Seat Allocation are required to login through the online seat allocation portal by visiting the website www.aiimsexams.ac.in and actively exercise one of the following options by 5.00 PM on 28th August, 2023. Failure to select any of the option as below will lead to Cancellation of the allocated AIIMS & Subject/Specialty and the candidate will become ineligible to participate in 2nd Round,” reads the official notification.

Steps to download AIIMS BSc Paramedical result

Visit the official website aiimsexams.ac.in On the homepage, click on the notification for Round 1 results B.Sc Paramedical The result for Round 1 seat allocation will appear on screen Check the result with your application details Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download AIIMS BSc Paramedical Round 1 result.

