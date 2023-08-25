Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the admit card for the post of Financial Management Officer under ADVT. NO. 15/2023. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website apsc.nic.in.

As per the official notification, the exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 2 and 3 in two shifts — from 9.00 AM to 12 noon and 1.30 PM to 4.30 PM.

Here’s the official notification.

The APSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 103 Financial Management Officer posts (Junior Grade-II) as per the Assam Urban Engineering Service cadre under the Department of Housing and Urban Affairs. The pay scale is Rs 30,0001 to 1,10,000 under Pay Band - 4.

Steps to download FMO admit card 2023



Visit the official website apsc.nic.in Go to the Call Letters/Admit Cards link Click on the Financial Management Officer admit card link Key in your login details and submit Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to FMO admit card 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.