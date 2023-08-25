West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Sub-Inspector/Sub-Inspectress (Unarmed Branch) and Sergeant in Kolkata Police 2023. Interested candidates will be able to apply for the posts on the official website wbpolice.gov.in from August 29 onwards. The last date to apply for the post is September 18, 2023.

The application correction window will open from September 21 to 27, 2023.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 20 years to 27 years as on January 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification: The applicant must have a bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized university or its equivalent.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from all categories (except SC/ST of West Bengal only) are required to pay the fee of Rs 270, whereas Rs 20 is applicable to SC/ST (West Bengal only) category.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.