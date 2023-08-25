Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) has released the admit card for the post of Block Educational Officer (BEO). Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website trb.tn.gov.in.

The OMR based examination is scheduled to be conducted on September 10, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 33 vacancies of Block Educational Officers under the Tamil Nadu Elementary Educational Subordinate Service. The pay scale is Rs 36,900-1,16,600 (Level-18).

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download BEO admit card 2023



Visit the official website trb.tn.gov.in On the homepage, click on the BEO admit card 2023 Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download BEO admit card 2023.

Selection Process

The selection will be in three parts: compulsory Tamil Language Eligibility Test (Objective Type), followed by the Main written exam (Objective type) and Certificate Verification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.