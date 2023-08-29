The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced the results for Grade B (General) Phase II exam 2023. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the merit list from the official website opportunities.rbi.org.in.

The Phase II exam was conducted on July 30, 2023.

“The date of interview will be intimated to candidates in due course. The interview call letters indicating date, time and venue of the interview will be sent to shortlisted candidates (in due course) on their registered email address from noreply.samadhan@rbi.org.in. Candidates are requested to check their mailbox, including spam and junk box for the same,” reads the notification.

According to the notification, the shortlisted candidates will be sent a link to complete a Personality Assessment, along with instructions, at their registered email addresses. The Assessment must be completed within five days of receipt of the mail.

Steps to download RBI Phase II result 2023

Visit the official website opportunities.rbi.org.in On the homepage, go to “Results” Click on RBI Grade B Phase II result link

Click on the download link for “Roll Numbers of the candidates shortlisted for Interview” Check and download the results Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

Selection for the aforementioned posts will be done through online/written examinations in Phase - I and Phase - II and interview.

