The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has commenced the online registrations for the Executive Officer and Tax & Revenue Inspector Exam 2023. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website psc.uk.gov.in or ukpsc.net.in till September 18.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total f 85 vacancies, of which 63 vacancies are for the post of Executive Officer and 22 for Tax & Revenue Inspector posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 42 years as on July 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification: Bachelor’s degree from a University established by law in India. More details in the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from general/OBC/EWS category are required to pay the fee of Rs 172.30, whereas Rs 82.30 is applicable to SC/ST category. Rs 22.30 is applicable to PwD. More details in the notice.

Steps to apply for EO and Tax & Revenue Inspector Exam 2023

Visit the official website ukpsc.net.in Click on the application link against EO and Tax & Revenue Inspector Exam 2023 Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit Download the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for EO and Tax & Revenue Inspector Exam 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.