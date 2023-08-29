Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has commenced the online application process for the recruitment of Laboratory Attendant, Lab Assistant and various posts in various departments under Advt No 04/2023. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in till September 22, 2023 (upto 5.00 PM).

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 95 vacancies of Lab Attendant, Motor Vehicle Inspector, Fisheries Officer and other Group C posts in various departments.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: Candidates must be between the ages of 18 years and 37 years, as on January 1, 2023. Upper age limit relaxations applicable to reserved category candidates.

Educational qualification: Applicants must have passed Matriculation exam or equivalent in Punjabi language to qualify for the posts. Post-wise educational requirements in the official notification.

Candidates can find information on pay scale, educational qualification, physical eligibility criteria, vacancy details, reservations/relaxations and more details in the official notification below:

Here’s the PSSSB Group C recruitment notification.

Application Fee

Candidates from General and unreserved categories have to pay an application fee of Rs 1000. The fee for SC/BC and Economically weaker section category candidates is Rs 250, Ex-Servicemen and Dependents have to pay Rs 200. Handicapped category candidates will be charged an application fee of Rs 500.

Steps to apply for PSSSB Group C vacancies 2023

Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in On the homepage, click on ‘Applications’ tab Now click on Advertisement number 04/2023 Go through the notification carefully and register Login and fill out the form Upload the documents, pay the fee and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for PSSSB Group C posts 2023.

Selection Process

Candidates will be shortlisted for the posts based on a Written exam, a Physical test (for some vacancies), a document verification process and a medical examination.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.