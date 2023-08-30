Rajasthan High Court will today, August 30, close the online application window for recruitment to the post of Grade-II Stenographer in District courts and DLSAs. Candidates will be able to register for the vacancies on the official website hcraj.nic.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 237 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: A candidate must not be below the age of 18 years and must not be above the age of 40 years, as on January 1, 2024. Upper age limit relaxations applicable for reserved category candidates.

Educational qualification: A candidate (i) must have passed Senior Secondary Examination in Arts, Science or Commerce of the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education or an Examination equivalent thereto recognised by the Government or any Higher examination (ii) must possess a good working knowledge of Hindi as written in Devanagri script and of Rajasthani Dialects. More information in the official notification.

Here’s the official Rajasthan HC recruitment notification.

Application Fee

Candidates from General/EBC (creamy layer)/OBC (creamy layer) categories and candidates from other states will be charged an application fee of Rs 700. Candidates from EBC (non-creamy layer) and EWS categories will be charged Rs 550 and candidates from SC/ST/PwD categories will pay Rs 450.

Steps to apply for Steno posts 2023

Visit the official website hcraj.nic.in Go to the Recruitment tab Click on “Stenographers for District Courts and DLSAs 2023” Register and proceed with the application process Complete Step 1 registration and login Fill out the form, pay the fee and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Stenographer posts 2023.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected for the positions on the basis of a written test, a personality test/interview and document verification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.