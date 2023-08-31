ICMR-National Institute for Implementation Research on Non-Communicable Diseases will today, August 31 close the online application window for recruitment to various posts of Technical Assistant, Technician-I, and Laboratory Attendant-I. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 15 vacancies, of which 2 vacancies are for the post of Technical Assistant, 5 for Technician - 1, and 8 for Laboratory Attendant -1.

Candidates can check the age limit, educational qualification, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from the General/OBC/EWS category are required to pay the fee of Rs 300, whereas SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates are exempted from this payment.

Steps to apply for various posts

Visit the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in Go to registration and complete SSO registration Login and apply for the desired post

Fill up the application form, upload documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.