Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the provisional answer key for the Food Safety Officer (FSO) examination 2022. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Applicants can raise objections, if any, from September 2 to 4 by paying the fee of Rs 100 per suggestion.

The RPSC FSO examination was conducted on June 27 in a single shift from 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM. The RPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 200 vacancies for Food Safety Officer.

Steps to download RPSC FSO exam 2022 answer key

Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the FSO exam 2022 answer key link

The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

