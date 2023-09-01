Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has announced the result of the Forest Range Officer Main Exam 2021. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website ukpsc.gov.in.

The exam was conducted from December 26 to 30, 2022.

A total of 146 candidates have been declared qualified in the main examination. The interview is scheduled to be conducted in the second week of October 2023.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 46 Forest Ranger Officer vacancies. The candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary examination, Main exam followed by the interview round.

Steps to download UKPSC FRO Main result 2021

Visit the official website psc.uk.gov.in On the homepage, click on the FRO Mains 2021 result link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to FRO Main result 2021.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.