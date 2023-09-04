The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the notification regarding the Stenographer Main recruitment exam 2023. Eligible candidates will be register for the exam on the official website upsssc.gov.in from October 17 onwards. The last date for submitting applications is November 6, 2023.

This year, the recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 277 Stenographer posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: The candidates must be between the age of 18 years and 40 years as on July 1, 2023. Upper age limit relaxations available for reserved category candidates.

Qualifications: Candidates who have appeared for the UP Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2022 and have been issued a scorecard can apply for the Stenographer Main examination.

Here’s the official UPSSSC Stenographer notification 2023.

Application Fee

Applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs 25 for the application. The examination fee is to be paid only by shortlisted candidates.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.