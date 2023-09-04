Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) will soon close the online application window for recruitment to the post of Junior Assistant (Group-C) under the Advt. No. 13 of 2023-24. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website www.opsc.gov.in till September 8, 2023.

The recruitment exam will be held at Cuttack. It may also be held at Bhubaneshwar/ Balasore/ Berhampur and Sambalpur depending on the number of candidates from the respective zones. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 33 Junior Assistants posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 38 years as on January 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification: A bachelor’s degree in any discipline from any University incorporated by an Act of Parliament or State Legislature in India. Have adequate knowledge of basic computer skills. More details in the notification.

Steps to apply for OPSC JA post 2023

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “APPLY ONLINE” Register yourself and proceed with the application process for the relevant post Fill up the form, upload the required documents, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for JA posts 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.