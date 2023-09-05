Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the provisional answer key of the Combined Junior Assistant Main Exam 2022. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website upsssc.gov.in.

Applicants can raise objections, if any, against the released answer key till September 13, 2023. The candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 100 per suggestion.

The Main exam was held on August 27, 2023. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 1262 vacancies.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download Combined Jr Asst Main answer key

Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on CJA Main 2022 answer key link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference Raise objections, if any

Direct link to Combined Jr Asst Main Answer Key 2022.

Direct link to the objection window.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.