Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Scientific Officer and Junior Scientific Officer in various departments. Interested candidates can apply for the posts on the official website apsc.nic.in from September 8 onwards. The last date to apply for the post and pay the fee is October 7 and October 9, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 20 vacancies.

Vacancy Details

Scientific Officer for Directorate of Forensic Science, Guwahati, Assam: 01

Scientific Officer for Regional Forensic Science Laboratories at Silchar, Bongaigaon, Tezpur and Dibrugarh respectively under the Directorate of Forensic Science, Assam: 12

Junior Scientific Officer for Mobile Forensic Laboratories under the Directorate of Forensic Science, Assam: 07

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from General category are required to pay a fee of Rs 297.20, whereas Rs 197.20 is applicable to SC/ST/OBC/MOBC category candidates. The applicants from BPL/PwBD category will have to pay the fee of Rs 47.20.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.