Odisha School Education Programme Authority (OSEPA) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to 20,000 Junior Teacher (Schematic) posts in Primary and Upper Primary schools under different revenue districts of Odisha. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the posts on the official website osepa.odisha.gov.in from September 13 onwards. The last date to apply for the posts is October 10, 2023.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants should not be less than the age of 18 years and should not be more than the age of 38 years as on September 11, 2023.

Educational Qualification:

Category I (For Classes I to V): Higher Secondary (+2) or its equivalent with at least 50% marks and 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known) OR Higher Secondary (+2) or its equivalent with at least 50% marks and 4-year Diploma in Elementary Education ( B.El.Ed.). More details in the notification.

Category II (For Classes VI to VIII): Graduation and two-year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known) OR At least 50% marks either in Graduation or in Post-Graduation and B.Ed. OR Graduation with at least 45% marks and 1-year Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) in accordance with the NCTE (Recognition Norms and Procedure) Regulations issued from time to time in this regard. More details in the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

No application fee applicable.

Selection Process

The candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of marks secured in Computer Based Test (CBT), followed by the document verification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.