Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the exam dates for various posts under Advt. No. 04 of 2020 and 03 of 2021. As per the notification, the exams are scheduled to be conducted in the month of October 2023.

The exact dates along with the schedule for downloading the admit cards shall be notified separately at jkssb.nic.in in due course of time.

The exam for the post of Data Entry Operator under Election department is scheduled to be conducted on October 8, 2023. The exams for the posts of Field Inspector and Field Assistant under Forest, Ecology, and Environment Department will be held on October 22 and October 29, respectively.

Steps to download the exam schedule

Visit the official website jkssb.nic.in On the homepage, click on DEO/Field Inspector/Field Assistant exam schedule The schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the schedule Take a printout for future reference

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 137 Data Entry Operator posts, 14 for Field Inspector, and 33 for Field Assistant posts.

