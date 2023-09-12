The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has invited applications from eligible candidates for the Forest Guard and Wildlife Guard Main Examination 2023. Interested candidates can apply for the exam on the official website upsssc.gov.in from September 20 onwards. The last date to apply for the exam and make changes to the application forms is October 10 and October 17, respectively.

The recruitment drive is being held to fill up a total of 709 vacancies.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, application process and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs 25 for application. The examination fee is to be paid only by shortlisted candidates.

Meanwhile, the Commission has opened the online application window for the 3831 Junior Assistant Junior Clerk and Assistant Level III posts. Applicants can fill up the form available at upsssc.gov.in till October 3, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 3831 vacancies, of which 3768 vacancies are for the post of Combined Junior Assistant and 63 for Junior Clerk posts.

Steps to apply for Combined JA and Jr Clerk posts

Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the ‘Live Advertisements’ tab Click on the application link under Advt. No: 08-Exam/2023 Login using your Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) registration details Fill up the form, upload documents, pay the fee, and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.