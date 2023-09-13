The Central Selection Board of Constables, Bihar (CSBC) has released the Exam Centre list along with the admit cards for the post of Bihar Police Constable (Advt No. 01/2023). Eligible candidates can check their Exam centre using their roll numbers on the official website csbc.bih.nic.in.

The exams are scheduled to be conducted on October 1, 7, and 15 in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 12 noon and 3.00 PM to 5.00 PM. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 21,391 Police Constable posts. The CSBC admit cards have been released on the Board’s website since September 12.

Steps to download Bihar Police Constable admit card

Visit the official website csbc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on the Bihar Police Constable admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download Police Constable admit card 2023.

After downloading their admit cards, candidates can find their roll number/hall ticket number and find the exam centre details on the official website.

Here’s the list of Centres for Police Constable exam 2023.

Selection Process

The selection procedure will comprise of a qualifying Written test and a Physical eligibility test (PET). Applicants need to score a minimum of 30 marks to pass the written test. The final selection will be based on the candidate’s performance in the PET, however one must pass the written test to qualify for the Physical Test.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.