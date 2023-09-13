Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the hall ticket for the Postgraduate Common Entrance Test or PGCET 2023. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 23 and 24, 2023. The exam will be conducted for admission to MBA / MCA / M.E. / M. Tech. / M. Arch courses for Karnataka and non-Karnataka candidates for the year 2023.

Direct link to the examination notice.

Steps to download Karnataka PGCET admit card 2023

Visit the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in On the homepage, click on PGCET 2023 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download PGCET 2023 admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download PGCET admit card 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.