The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the preliminary answer key and candidate response sheets for the Lecturers in Government Polytechnics exam. Candidates appeared for the exam can download their response sheets and answer key at the official website tspsc.gov.in.

The Polytechnic Lecturer exam is was conducted from September 4 to 8, 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 247 Lecturer vacancies for various subjects. Candidates will be given the opportunity to raise objections (if any) against the released answer key from September 15 to 17, on the Commission’s website. The objections will be considered for preparation of the final answer key which will be used to calculate the final results.

“The objections on the Preliminary Key will be accepted online through the link provided in the TSPSC website from 15/09/2023 to 17/09/2023, up to 5.00 PM. Candidates are advised to note the dates and submit their objections if any through the link provided. Objections received beyond 5.00 PM of 17/09/2023 will not be considered at any cost. Candidates are instructed to submit their objections only in English as the Text Box provided in the link for writing the objections is compatible only for English Language,” reads the official notification.

Steps to download TSPSC response sheets

Visit the official website tspsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the download link for Lecturer, Polytechnic response sheets Key in your TSPSC id, Hall ticket number and date of birth TSPSC Lecturer, Polytechnic response sheets will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference

