Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the various posts of Senior Manager, Senior Officer, Chief Manager, Assistant Manager/ Manager, and others. Interested candidates can apply for the posts on the official website hindustanpetroleum.com till September 30, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 37 vacancies.

Candidates can check the vacancy details, eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Application Fee

The application fee for the UR, OBC (Non Creamy layer) and EWS category candidates is Rs 1180, whereas SC, ST and PwBD candidates are exempted from payment of the application fee.

Steps to apply for R&D Professionals post

Visit the official website hindustanpetroleum.com On the homepage, go to Careers—Job Openings Click on the application link available under “Recruitment of R&D Professionals 2023-24” Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit Download the form and take a printout for future reference

