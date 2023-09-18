IIT Kanpur recruitment begins for various Admin and Technical Cadre posts; 85 jobs on offer
Qualified and interested candidates can apply to the vacancies on the official websites iitk.ac.in till October 16 (upto 5.00 PM).
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur, has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to various administrative and technical posts in the Institute. Qualified and interested candidates can apply to the vacancies on the official websites iitk.ac.in till October 16 (upto 5.00 PM).
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 85 vacancies of Assistant Counselor, Junior Assistant (Library) and more administrative/technical candre posts.
Vacancy Details
- Registrar - 1 vacancy
- Deputy Registrar - 5 vacancies
- Assistant Counselor - 6 vacancies
- Assistant Registrar - 6 vacancies
- Assistant Executive Engineer (Electrical) - 2 vacancies
- Hall Management Officer - 4 vacancies
- Medical Officer - 2 vacancies
- Safety Officer - 1 vacancy
- Junior Technical Superintendent - 8 vacancies
- Junior Engineer (Civil) - 3 vacancies
- Junior Technical Superintendent (Translation) - 1 vacacny
- Junior Safety Officer - 4 vacancies
- Junior Superintendent - 11 vacancies
- Senior Library Information Assistant - 3 vacancies
- Junior Assistant - 5
- Junior Technician - 18 vacancies
- Junior Assistant (Library) - 5 vacancies
Candidates are advised to check post-wise eligibility, pay scale, reservation/relaxations, educational qualifications, physical requirements and more in the official notification below:
Here’s IIT Kanpur recruitment notification 2023.
Application Fee
|Post
|Fee For General Category
|Fee for SC/ST Category
|Fee exempted categories
|Group A posts
|Rs. 1000
|Rs. 500
|PwD and Female
|Group B & Group C posts
|Rs. 700
|-nill-
|SC/ST/PwD and Female
Steps to apply for IIT Kanpur vacancies
- Visit the official website iitk.ac.in
- On the homepage, click on ‘Staff’ and go to ‘Staff Vacancies’
- Under Non-Staff vacancies click on ‘Vacancies in Administrative and Technical Cadre’
- Under Advt No 01/2023 click on ‘Apply Online’
- Register on the recruitment portal and proceed with application
- Fill out the form, pay the fee and submit
- Download and take a printout for future reference
Direct link to apply for IIT Kanpur vacancies.
Selection Process
The selection process may consist of a Written Test and/ or a Seminar/ presentation to an expert panel followed by a personal interview for the short-listed candidates based on the post selected.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.