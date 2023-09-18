The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the admit card for the posts of Junior Assistant and Junior Assistant-cum-Computer Operator (Advertisement No. 01 of 2022) and Draftsman (Civil) (Advertisement No. 01 of 2023). Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website jkssb.nic.in.

The exams for the post of Junior Assistant and Junior Assistant-cum-Computer Operator, and Draftsman (Civil) are scheduled to be conducted on September 21 and September 24, respectively. The candidates are intimated that there shall be a negative marking for wrong answers (1/4th of allotted marks for each wrong answer) attempted in the said examination.

“In case of any difficulty in downloading/issues related to Admit Card, candidate(s) may contact the JKSSB Help-Desk at 0191-2461335 (Jammu)/0194-2435089 (Srinagar) or write to JKSSB at helpdesk.jkssb@gmail.com. Help-Desk will activate on 17.09.2023 to 24.09.2023 during office hours only,” reads the notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 34 posts of Junior Assistant and 65 posts of Junior Assistant-cum-Computer Operator, and 105 posts of Draftsman (Civil).

Steps to download Draftsman/ JA posts

Visit the official website jkssb.nic.in On the homepage, click on JA/ JA cum Computer Operator/ Draftsman admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.