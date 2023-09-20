The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the score cards of the Preliminary examination for the post of Clerks in participating banks (CRP CLERKS-XIII). Eligible candidates can download the score card from the official website ibps.in.

The Preliminary exam was conducted on August 26, 27 and September 2, 2023. The Main exam is likely to be conducted on October 7, 2023.

“Call letter of Preliminary exam was not collected at the time of the examination. Shortlisted candidates will be required to bring the duly authenticated/ stamped preliminary exam call letter (along with authenticated/ stamped copy of the ID proof) along with the Main exam call letter and other requisite documents as per information provided in the ‘Information Handout’ and call letter,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 4045 vacancies.

Steps to download IBPS Clerk Score Card 2023

Visit the official website ibps.in On the homepage, click on the IBPS Clerk score card 2023 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the score card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to check Clerk score card 2023.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.