Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released the results of the Main exam for the post of Sub-Inspector Prohibition in Prohibition, Excise and Registration Dept. and Sub Divisional Fire Station Officer in Bihar Fire Services. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website bpssc.bih.nic.in.

A total of 384 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the interview round. The PET will be held on October 12, 2023, in Patna. The admit card will be available to download from September 27, 2023.

The exam was conducted on September 3 in two shifts—10.00 AM to 12 noon and 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 64 posts, of which 11 vacancies are for the post of Sub Inspector, Prohibition in Prohibition, Excise and Registration Department and 53 vacancies for Sub-Divisional Fire Station Officer in Bihar Fire Services, Home department (Police).

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website bpssc.bih.nic.in Go to the Prohibition Dept. tab Click on SI Prohibition, Excise, and other posts’ result link The result will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference



Direct link to the result.

Selection Process

Candidates who qualify the Preliminary exam will be shortlisted for the Main exams based on Merit and the final shortlisted candidates will be called for the Physical tests.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.