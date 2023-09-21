The Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) will today, September 21, commence the online application process for recruitment to the post of Radiographer. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website osssc.gov.in till October 20.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 414 vacancies of Radiographer out of which 378 vacancies are for open and reserved categories while 36 vacancies are for special category candidates. The pay scale for this role is under Pay Matrix Level 7 of Rs 25,500 - Rs 81,100.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: A candidate must have attained the age of 21 years and must not be above the age of 38 as on September 15, 2023 to qualify for the posts. Upper age relaxations applicable for reserved category candidates.

Educational qualification: Candidate must have (i) passed +2 Science Examination under Council of Higher Secondary Examination, Odisha or equivalent; (ii) passed Diploma in Medical Radiation Technology (DMRT) from any Government or any other private institutions recognised by Government of Odisha or All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE). More details in the notification.

Here’s the OSSSC Radiographer recruitment notice 2023.

Application Fee

No examination fee is payable for the post.

Steps to apply for OSSSC Radiographer 2023

Visit the official website osssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on ‘Apply Online’ Once live, select ‘Radiographer’ recruitment and register yourself Login and fill out the application form Upload necessary documents, submit and download a copy Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

Candidates will be provisionally shortlisted based on their performance in a Main Written exam tentatively scheduled to be conducted by the Commission in November. The provisionally shortlisted candidates will then be qualified based on document verification and physical interview (subject to change).

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.