The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) will close the online application window for the Assistant Engineer (Mechanical) exam 2023 today, September 22. Eligible candidates can register for the exam on the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 12 vacancies of Assistant Engineer (Mechanical) in the Commission through a common recruitment exam.

Eligibility

Age Limit: Applicants must be between the age of 20 years and 40 years, as on January 1, 2024. Upper age limit relaxations applicable to reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: The candidate must have qualified Bachelor’s in Engineering in Mechanical Engineering from a recognised Board or University. A candidate must also have a working knowledge of Hindi written in Devnagri script and knowledge of Rajasthani culture.

Application Fee

The applicants from the general category/BC (creamy layer)/EBC (creamy layer) will have to pay the application fee of Rs 600, whereas BC (non-creamy layer)/EBC (non-creamy layer)EWS/SC/ST and other reserved category candidates will have to pay Rs 400. More details in the notification.

Here’s the official notification by RPSC.

Steps to register for AE Mechanical exam 2023

Visit the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on the notification for the AE Mechanical exam Click on the apply link and register on the SSO Portal Login and fill out the application form Upload the necessary documents, pay the fee, and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected based on their performance in the AE Mechanical exam, a qualifying interview and a document verification process.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.