The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) will soon open the online application window for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Translator (Bengali), Assistant Translator (Nepali), and Assistant Translator (Santhali). Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website wbpsc.gov.in from September 30 onwards. The last date to apply for the vacancies is October 24 upto 3.00 PM.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 14 vacancies, of which 10 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Translator (Bengali), 2 for Assistant Translator (Nepali), and 2 for Assistant Translator (Santhali).

Candidates can check the vacancy details, eligibility criteria, age limit, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Fee

The applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs 160. The SC/ ST candidates of West Bengal and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) having physical disability of 40% and above are not required to pay any fee.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.